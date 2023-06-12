(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning drivers about flash flooding and offering safety tips amid severe weather and road closures across Southern Colorado.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood watch due to the severe weather on Monday, June 12, the warning is expected to last until midnight. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted at 2 p.m. about a tornado warning that was issued for El Paso County, including Fountain and Fort Carson.

CSPD shared tips to stay safe during severe weather and what to do in the event of a flash flood:

Don’t drive into high water, if you can not tell how deep water might be on the roadway turn around and find an alternate route.

Avoid waterways & drainage ditches; stay off of banks and low bridges.

Water can rise rapidly and it only takes a few inches to knock someone off their feet.

Water can quickly travel through drainage ditches and other waters, continue to avoid them even if they seem safe and dry.

If you get caught in rising water, move to the highest point you can and call 911.

Road Closures and Bus Delays