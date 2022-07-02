Flash flooding on I25 north of Pueblo near Piñon late in the afternoon of Saturday, July 2, 2022.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued by the National Weather Service until 8 pm Saturday evening for I25 north of Pueblo and Highway 50 west of Pueblo including the areas between the two highways. Between 1.5 and 3” of rain has fallen in spots as estimated by radar and heavy rain continued.

Normally dry washes and arroyos will be high. Be aware in low spots. There may be ponding of water on the highways which could cause hydroplaning. Do not cross flooded roads as it may be washed out underneath Be alert and ready to seek higher ground immediately.

Radar estimates up to 3″ of rain on I25 north of Pueblo at 5:06 pm, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

