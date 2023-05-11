A FLASH FLOOD WARNING continues for central Colorado Springs and areas of El Paso County to the east and south through 11 am Thursday morning. Colorado Springs Fire Department has performed a water rescue of a person and dog in the middle of Monument Creek near I25 and Bijou earlier today. El Paso County Sheriff deputies have reported 4 to 5 feet of water on the road at Sinnes Lane in Security which is south of Milton Proby Parkway, east of Bradley and west of Powers.

Many rain gauges over Colorado Springs and El Paso County in the flash flood warning area are measuring between 2 and 4″ of rain from overnight and early this morning. Gary Holmstrom sent in this picture in the early morning of flash flooding at Constitution and Valley Forge near Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Hanover School District closed for the day because of flooding in the rural school district southeast of Colorado Springs.