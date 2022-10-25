(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An approaching storm, looks to bring rain and snow across southern Colorado on Thursday – especially from the Interstate westward. Temperatures will fall again as cold air moves in. Plan on highs in the 40s – 50s for most – occurring in the morning! We’ll continue to keep you updated as we iron out the details but here’s an early look at how much snow we expect. Parts of Colorado Springs may get the first snow of the season on the grass and trees as the snow level drops to around 5,500′.

In the heart of the city, it would likely only be a dusting to an inch on the grass and trees and it would likely melt after it falls, but the north end of the metro area could get a few inches of snow, as could the foothills on the west side of town.