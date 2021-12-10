First official snow in Pueblo: record extended in Springs

A burst of snow moving across Pueblo officially put down 1.1″ of snow at the Pueblo National Weather Service office Friday morning, marking the first official snow of the season for the city.

Roads briefly slushed up under the heavier bursts but roads quickly melted the snow as the showers moved east of town. Parts of the plains may see quick accumulations of snow as the showers shift east.

While light snow accumulations were reported over a few parts of the northern Colorado Springs Metro area, only a few flurries were noted over downtown and eastern parts of the city. As of midday, we appear to be on track to extend the record for latest first snow in Colorado Springs.

There is an outside chance a few showers develop behind the main area of shower activity shifting east late this morning. It’ll take one to pop right over the airport if we’re going to end/set this record today. There is some indication it’s an outside possibility. Time will tell!