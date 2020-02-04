Extreme cold, icy roads in southern Colorado Tuesday morning

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live traffic and weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a frigid morning in southern Colorado, with windchills in the single digits in some areas. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Road conditions

Roads are icy and snow-packed across southern Colorado and up to Denver. If you must go out, allow plenty of extra time.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Colorado Springs city plow crews are on full call-out. They’re focusing on primary routes, with additional focus on preparing for the morning commute. Monday’s freezing drizzle and cold temperatures overnight aren’t helping, so be sure to allow plenty of extra time and drive carefully.

Closings and delays

Most area schools and military posts are either closed or delayed Tuesday.

Accident Alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

No fatalities or injuries.

No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.

All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.

No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information .

Flight delays

Good ❄️ morning! Light snow is expected to fall at DEN throughout the morning. Crews continue to keep runways and roadways clear. Delays are possible this morning, so confirm your flight status with your airline and drive carefully if you're headed to the airport! — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 4, 2020

A handful of flights have been delayed or canceled at the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware. Check flight status before heading to the airport.

Forecast

A band of snow will try to set up in the SE Plains early in the day bring some quick accumulations of up to 5″ in that area… be ready! Best chances for additional accumulation overall is before noon, with snow tapering off in intensity and coverage through the remainder of the day and coming to an end for all by midnight. Highs remain cold, teens and 20s.

