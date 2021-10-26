Evening travel concerns for some as rain changes to snow

A lone vehicle moves along First Avenue at the intersection with Logan Street as a heavy snow envelopes downtown late Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are predicting up to three inches of snow to fall in the Denver metropolitan area overnight. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

As a second cold front moves in from the north in the late afternoon scattered rain showers and maybe even a thunderstorm will develop over the Pikes Peak Region. Temperatures will drop fast behind this front and in the evening rain will change over to snow, first under the heaviest showers or the thunderstorms. Flakes will be big, fat and wet and may come down quite intense. The strong wind out of the north and the intensity of some of the snow will reduce visibility for those out on the roads. Be ready!

The snow will decrease quick late in the evening and will be gone for most areas in the Pikes Peak Region by midnight. Light accumulations are possible on the cooler surfaces – think grass, cars, trees and decks. Roads could slush up under the bursts in Teller County, but in El Paso County roads are most likely to remain wet.

The rain and snow showers will spread south during the evening, with the best chance of something around Pueblo around 8 p.m. As the second front continues south toward New Mexico it will interact with the Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains and the Raton Mesa. Areas above 6,600′ could see some light snow stick on the cooler surfaces before activity shifts east and ends early Wednesday.