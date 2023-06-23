(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County is reporting road closures on Friday, June 23 due to flooding.

El Paso County lists the following roads as closed:

Peyton Highway from Spencer Road to Judge Orr Road

McClelland Road from Spencer Rd. to Scott Road

North Log Road from Judge Orr Rd. to Falcon Highway

North Ellicott Highway from Big Springs to Highway 94

N. Ellicott Hwy. from Highway 110 to Falcon Hwy.

McClelland Rd. from Hwy 110 to Falcon Hwy.

Hwy 110 from North Log Rd. to N. Ellicott Hwy.

Falcon Hwy. from N. Ellicott Hwy. to North Baggett Road

East Garrett Road from N. Baggett Rd. to Saladay Road

Eurich Road

Elbert Road

J D Johnson Road from E. Garrett Rd. to Falcon Hwy.

FOX21 viewer Rick B. sent a video of the flooding on Elbert Road.

The bridge on Peyton Highway has also collapsed. FOX21’s Julie Baker took video of the bridge collapsed on Friday.