(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County is reporting road closures on Friday, June 23 due to flooding.
El Paso County lists the following roads as closed:
- Peyton Highway from Spencer Road to Judge Orr Road
- McClelland Road from Spencer Rd. to Scott Road
- North Log Road from Judge Orr Rd. to Falcon Highway
- North Ellicott Highway from Big Springs to Highway 94
- N. Ellicott Hwy. from Highway 110 to Falcon Hwy.
- McClelland Rd. from Hwy 110 to Falcon Hwy.
- Hwy 110 from North Log Rd. to N. Ellicott Hwy.
- Falcon Hwy. from N. Ellicott Hwy. to North Baggett Road
- East Garrett Road from N. Baggett Rd. to Saladay Road
- Eurich Road
- Elbert Road
- J D Johnson Road from E. Garrett Rd. to Falcon Hwy.
FOX21 viewer Rick B. sent a video of the flooding on Elbert Road.
The bridge on Peyton Highway has also collapsed. FOX21’s Julie Baker took video of the bridge collapsed on Friday.