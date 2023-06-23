(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County is reporting road closures on Friday, June 23 due to flooding.

El Paso County lists the following roads as closed:

  • Peyton Highway from Spencer Road to Judge Orr Road
  • McClelland Road from Spencer Rd. to Scott Road
  • North Log Road from Judge Orr Rd. to Falcon Highway
  • North Ellicott Highway from Big Springs to Highway 94
  • N. Ellicott Hwy. from Highway 110 to Falcon Hwy.
  • McClelland Rd. from Hwy 110 to Falcon Hwy.
  • Hwy 110 from North Log Rd. to N. Ellicott Hwy.
  • Falcon Hwy. from N. Ellicott Hwy. to North Baggett Road
  • East Garrett Road from N. Baggett Rd. to Saladay Road
  • Eurich Road
  • Elbert Road
  • J D Johnson Road from E. Garrett Rd. to Falcon Hwy.

FOX21 viewer Rick B. sent a video of the flooding on Elbert Road.

The bridge on Peyton Highway has also collapsed. FOX21’s Julie Baker took video of the bridge collapsed on Friday.