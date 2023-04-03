A strong storm approaching from the west means more wind over southern Colorado as the week begins. As you can see in the slideshow below, many areas get gusty wind on Monday. The wind will strengthen over the mountains in the middle of the morning and spread down the eastern slopes into the afternoon. Gusts between 40 and 60 mph are expected west of highway 71 Monday afternoon. Areas of blowing dust and snow are possible with the gusts. Blowing dust is most likely in the San Luis Valley, where a HIGH WIND WARNING goes up at noon.

Overnight the strongest gusts retreat to the mountain ridgetops and the eastern slopes into early Tuesday. Ahead of a cold front Tuesday morning, the strongest wind gusts will be south of highway 50, where some gusts may exceed 50 mph over the plains with stronger gusts over the foothills.

A cold front dropping in from the north Tuesday afternoon will switch the wind direction and drop the strongest gusts back. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon as showers develop, particularly over the counties adjacent to the mountains and over the higher terrain. Snow showers may be pretty widespread over the Pikes Peak Region Tuesday afternoon and a few inches of wet, spring snow may stick on the cooler surfaces by evening.

Areas south of Pueblo along the interstate and over the mountains may see a few inches of snow Tuesday night. Otherwise the heaviest snow will be along and west of the continental divide.