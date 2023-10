(CRESTED BUTTE, Colo.) — Crested Butte Mountain Resort shared pictures of fall colors with a fresh blanket of mountain snow early Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

“We woke up to the first snow on the peak this morning and it might just be our favorite day of the year!” wrote Crested Butte Mountain Resort on Facebook.

The snow level dropped to about 9,000′ as the sun was coming up and made for a dazzling display of fall colors. Click through the slideshow below!