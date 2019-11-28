Dry weather and chilly temps for Thanksgiving in southern Colorado

THURSDAY: Early morning snow for the San Luis Valley, Sangre de Cristo Mountains and plains south of Highway 50 will end. The remainder of Thanksgiving day will be dry and chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s for most of the viewing area. Snow will lighten up over the southwestern mountains this morning before becoming heavy again late in the day. Travel isn’t advised in this area from this afternoon through Friday as snow will become very heavy.

TONIGHT: We’ll remain cloudy overnight for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the southeast plains with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Over the Sangre de Cristo mountains and upper Arkanas River Valley, snow will develop and continue overnight with deteriorating travel conditions. In the southwestern mountains the snow will be heavy enough that some roads may close over passes.

EXTENDED: Heavy snow will continue through Friday along and west of the Continental Divide where snow will be measured in feet.



We’ll get noticeably breezy and warmer locally on Friday and have a chance of showers. With highs in the 40s and 50s, those along I-25 will see mainly rain showers with best snow chances keeping to our higher elevations.

The weekend brings a cool down to the 20s and 30s and Saturday will be a very windy, not pleasant to be outside, day. We’ll gradually warm and be dry to start next week.

