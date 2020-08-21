Drought levels continue to climb amid hot and dry weather

The latest drought monitor update, released Aug. 20, 2020 and valid Aug. 18, shows an increase in levels of Moderate to Extreme drought across Colorado.





On Aug. 11 6.13% of the state was still considered “Abnormally Dry,” the lowest level on the drought monitor. That number has shrunk to only 1.24% with the rest of Colorado experiencing Moderate to Extreme levels of drought. It’s not just Moderate drought that has risen after replacing much of the abnormally dry sectors, We’ve seen an increase in the Severe and Extreme area coverage as well, mainly on the Western half of the state.

These levels of drought are not normal for the state. The last time 100% of the state was covered by a dry category on the drought monitor was 2012-2013. Both years brought destructive fires to the state, especially in S Colorado. This year’s heat and drought are very similar to 2012-2013 numbers and have also led to a higher susceptibility for wild fires across the state as we’ve seen recently.