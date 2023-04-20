As the FOX21 Storm Team’s Ashley Nanfria told us recently, drought has been expanding over southern Colorado after a very dry March east of the Rockies, even as the high country continues the best winter in a decade.

The newest Drought Monitor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture released Thursday morning shows extreme drought from Cañon City through Pueblo and south toward the Wet Mountains.

An active weather pattern through the next week and a half promises several opportunities for moisture. Snow to begin the weekend is likely to accumulate over the higher terrain. Visit our forecast page to learn more about weekend storm.

Behind that the stage is set for what looks to be a significant moisture maker over the Centennial State for Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm taking shape over the western U.S. ends up over the four-corners with a deep tap to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

We expect rain and wet mountain snow to be widespread and on the order of .75″ to 2″ for many areas. American and European forecast models are in good agreement – something that gives us a higher than normal confidence in the pattern 6 days out.

AMERICAN MODEL EUROPEAN MODEL

You can count on the FOX21 Storm Team to keep a sharp focus on this storm through the weekend. Always know what’s on the way where you are with the FOX 21 Storm Team App. Take us with you for detailed updates – Download it on Apple or Google Play.