CSP warns "SE Colorado is closed," secure lodging due to Monday's storm

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) for La Junta and Lamar sent a warning out on social media Monday, Jan. 8 that “Southeast Colorado is closed,” and for those who haven’t secured lodging, to do so now.

CSP also posted a map of several roads that were closed on Monday and also said Highway 50 was closed from La Junta to Kansas.

Courtesy: CSP shared a map of road closures on Monday, Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Courtesy: CSP, photo from Highway 50 and Hasty at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

CSP also shared a photo from Highway 50 just after 9:30 a.m. Monday near Hasty, and wrote, “H50 is open but that doesn’t mean you should be out on it.”

The National Weather Service Pueblo (NWS Pueblo) said just after 12:40 p.m. Monday that blizzard conditions continue in southeast Colorado, “with most roads closed due to near zero visibility and heavy snow.” NWS Pueblo also shared a picture from Highway 287 between Lamar and Springfield and wrote, “The road is there, somewhere.”