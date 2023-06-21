UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 6/21/2023 4:46 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said most of the standing water has receded in the Briargate area, however hail is making it hard for water to drain.

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 6/21/2023 4:13 p.m.

Research Parkway is closed in the Briargate area due to high water, and CSFD warned drivers that several other roads are also shutdown or blocked.

CSFD warned drivers to use caution on Research between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Lexington Drive, as most of that area is flooded and has standing water.

If you come across a road that appears flooded or blocked by water, turn around, and do not try to drive through the water.

WEDNESDAY 6/21/2023 4:05 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to multiple water rescues on the north side of Colorado Springs near Briargate.

CSFD posted on Twitter just before 4 p.m. and said that crews were responding to the area of Lexington Drive and East Woodmen Road, where storm water was reportedly moving quickly and causing issues for drivers.

CSFD said cars had become stuck in high water, and that crews were working multiple rescues and assisting with cars stuck in flood waters.

CSFD reminds drivers to be aware of the emergency vehicles in the area and not to drive through standing water.