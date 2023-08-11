DENVER (KDVR) — Tornadoes have been exceptionally strong and more frequent in Colorado this year, already breaking some records and on track to possibly break more.

So far this year there have been 90 tornadoes in the state, which is approaching the record for the most tornadoes in one year with 98 in 1996, according to FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse. On average, Colorado sees just 53 tornadoes annually.

Earlier this year, the record for the most confirmed tornadoes in one day in the state’s history was broken when 36 tornadoes blew through the Eastern Plains on June 21.

The tornadoes have been more severe than in previous years as well.

A tornado ripped through Yuma Tuesday, tearing apart a home while three children prayed for life as they held on to each other sheltered in the basement.

It was preliminarily rated as an EF-3 by the National Weather Service on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which essentially rates the tornado’s strength at a three out of five.

Tornadoes of this strength are few and far between in Colorado. Since 1950, Bearse said only 27 tornadoes in the state have been rated at EF-3 or higher.

But Tuesday’s twister wasn’t even the first EF-3 recorded in Colorado this year. On June 23, a long-lasting EF-3 tornado destroyed barns and homes in Prowers County.

The last time two EF-3 tornadoes hit Colorado in one year was in 1993.

With 90% of Colorado tornadoes happening in May through August, there is still time for Mother Nature to break a state record.