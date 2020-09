COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southern Colorado is waking up to thick smoke Wednesday from a cluster of fires burning in northern Colorado.

North wind ahead of a cold front has brought the smoke to the Pikes Peak region. More north wind with the front should expand the smoke south this morning.

North wind in the Pikes Peak Region ahead of a cold front has brought in some thick smoke. More north wind with the front should expand the smoke south this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/SkaMTrbTku — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) September 30, 2020

Along with thick smoke, ash is falling on surfaces in some parts of Colorado Springs.

The smoke is nasty this morning and there is some ash in spots too. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ESXoRYGmU3 — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) September 30, 2020