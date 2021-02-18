Colorado drought conditions starting to improve

Colorado has been suffering from significant drought with 100% of the state impacted by abnormally dry conditions or higher since August of 2020. By October of 2020 100% of the state was classified as experiencing Moderate drought or higher. Drought conditions are put into five categories, listed here from least to most severe – Abnormally Dry, Moderate Drought, Severe Drought, Extreme Drought, and Exceptional Drought.

We’ve seen very little improvement since then, until recently. From October 20, 2020 until February 9, 2021 over 70% of the state was classified as experiencing Extreme drought or higher and over 20% of the state was experiencing Exceptional drought. As of our most recent Drought Monitor update, valid as of February 16, 2021, these numbers have dropped! 58.9% of the state is now under Extreme drought or higher and 17.78% of the state is experiencing Exceptional drought.



February 9, 2021 vs February 16, 2021 drought monitor

This is still a very bad drought and will take time and more consistent snow and rain events to bring lasting improvements. 100% of the state is still experiencing Moderate drought or worse. However, these are some great signs of improvement. Since the start of 2021, more frequent snows have also allowed us to build up a lacking mountain snowpack. As of February 18, 2021 the major river basins are all in good shape with most at about 90% of normal or above. As a state, snowpack is at 90% or normal.





The likelihood of continued improvement, at least in the Spring and Summer months, is looking good. Our La Niña conditions have been a big contributor to our drought and forecasts continue to show a transition out of La Niña and into more neutral conditions for the Spring and likely through the summer.