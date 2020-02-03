Cold and snow return to southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monday’s weather will be quite a contrast to our warm Super Bowl Sunday.

A front will arrive during the late morning, which means we will actually have our warmest temps of the day earlier. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s early in the day and will continue to cool throughout the day on Monday. Most will experience temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the afternoon.

Showers will also start developing Monday morning across the high country and continue to spread into the lower elevations through the day. By Monday evening, snowfall starts to move east of the mountains and will likely expand across the I-25 corridor. Some periods of heavy snow could make the Monday evening commute slick. Plan on airy, fluffy snow that will be able to accumulate.

>> Get the latest forecast from the FOX21 Storm Team