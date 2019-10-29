City plows working to clear lingering ice; more snow and cold coming

Tejon Street outside the El Paso County Courthouse around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs city snowplows are out in full force to clear the roads of lingering snow and ice before the morning commute.

Public works said secondary routes remain snow-packed and icy. Crews are focusing on these roadways, as well as school routes.

Drivers should allow extra time for the morning commute.

The Colorado State Patrol reports freezing rain and “extremely icy conditions” on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo. Troopers are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs near Colorado City.

CDOT reports icy spots on several highways across southern Colorado, including Interstate 25 between Denver and Colorado Springs, Highway 24 east of Colorado Springs, Highway 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek, Highway 50 west of Pueblo, Highway 96 west of Pueblo, and Highway 115 from Colorado Springs to Penrose.

School delays

A handful of area schools are on a two-hour delay this morning. Tap here for a full list.

Forecast

A few spots in the northern part of the viewing area will have some flurries or light snow at times this morning. It’ll stay cold today with highs only in the 20s to around 30. Through the afternoon snow will begin to expand to the south as the cold front with even colder air moves south. Wind will pick up a little bit in the afternoon as the snow increases. It should be snowing during the evening commute.

