CDOT advises difficult travel conditions in high country this week

STATEWIDE ― The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising all travelers to be prepared since two storm systems bring widespread rain, snow and wind across Colorado this week.

The first winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across Colorado’s Western Slope mountains, with the majority of the snow forecast for the southwest mountains. Another storm system will bring rain over the northern and central mountains as well as even colder temperatures on Thursday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 15. The Front Range and easterly plains will experience strong winds.

High profile vehicles are urged to use extreme caution. Motorists are invited to check out COtrip.org to stay up to date on road closures, conditions, forecasts, etc.



On the Western Slope, motorists should prepare for snow packed and icy conditions and difficult travel conditions due to falling and blowing snow up to 60 mph in mountain areas west of Denver including I-70.



From Sept. 1 through May 31, all commercial vehicles traveling on Interstate 70 between the Dotsero (Exit 133) and Morrison (Exit 259) must carry sufficient chains to help with the steep climbs.

On Sept. 29, CDOT launched a new, easy-to-use COtrip.org website and a new mobile “COtrip Planner” app which allows motorists to stay up to date and plan out their trip safely.

Emergency kits are also encouraged and should include chains/alternative traction devices, water, sand/cat litter, flares, jumper cables, blankets, etc.

Chain and Traction Laws

When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. Should conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts.



For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/colorado-chain-law.