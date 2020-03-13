Bursts of spring snow for the Pikes Peak region Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Strong bursts of heavy snow will remain possible Friday afternoon as showers continue, especially over and near the hills.

Under them, visibility will drop and we could see roads slush up quickly in these areas. The southern foothills may see some clearing in the afternoon.

Friday will be cold and blustery, with highs nearly cut in half – only warming into the 30s and low 40s. Winds will also be gusty at times and reduce visibility.

Road conditions

CDOT is reporting scattered showers, some fog, and wet roads across southern Colorado as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Accident Alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash where all drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information; and there are no fatalities or injuries, no suspected DUI, and no damage to public property (such as a street sign or utility pole), you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.