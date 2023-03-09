DENVER (KDVR) — Spring has not even officially arrived and predictions are already coming out for the summer months.

The first day of spring is March 20 and the first day of summer is June 21.

What will this summer be like?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac summer forecast, a hot summer could be on the way with the headline “sizzles return.”

“While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, we’d be amiss not to warn you of what our long-range weather outlook is pointing to – Sizzling Temperatures (again!). Our forecast, which is based on a proprietary formula that relies on many factors, including the Moon, is calling for a warmer than normal summer for most of the nation!” the Farmer’s Almanac shared.

The almanac’s map shows our state in a section of the country labeled “broiling wet.”

Hot days might not be the only thing coming for Colorado this summer. It could also be wet for our state, according to the almanac.

“Across a swath covering parts of the Rockies, Plains, Midwest, and east to the Mid-Atlantic Coast, there will be occasional bouts of heavy precipitation, primarily from showery rains and big thunderstorms,” the Farmer’s Almanac explained.

The monsoon typically starts around July and peaks in August. By September, it comes to an end as the wind pattern changes.