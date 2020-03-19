Blizzard warning issued for northern El Paso County Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for northern El Paso County and northeastern Colorado Thursday.

Travel over the Palmer Divide, which includes Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver, is not recommended Thursday.

Alerts from @NWSPueblo and my forecast snow amounts for southern Colorado. A very challenging snow amount forecast FYI. Travel will be difficult over the Palmer Divide later today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/At7kC8OiW3 — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) March 19, 2020

Things will change really fast during the morning in the Pikes Peak region as rain and snow quickly develop.

Road conditions will vary today….and depend on elevation and if you're over the mountains or the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/XSNv0OEaG1 — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) March 19, 2020

Snow will keep to our higher elevations in the morning, with some rain showers lower down.

Heavy snow falling in Woodland Park at 7:45 a.m. as the heart of the storm moves overhead.

At 8:15 am the storm is over Fremont County. As it clears the plains it intensifies and the transition to the back side of the storm occurs. A cold front blasts from north to south as this occurs.

Across the Pikes Peak region, we will see a change over to all snow as the cold air pushes in this afternoon. Travel will be most impacted throughout the Pikes Peak region and our local mountains. We’ll see the snow come in bursts along with strong wind gusts into the 50s. This will create blowing snow and blizzard conditions for some.

As we transition to the back side of the storm a strong cold front will move south this afternoon and tie the moisture to the Pikes Peak region and Palmer Divide through the remainder of the day. Wind will be sustained around 30mph and gust to near 50 mph east of the mountains in the afternoon.

Tonight, snow continues over the Palmer Divide, Teller County and the mountains southwest of Pueblo. It’ll stay quite windy out of the north through midnight and then begin to calm down some. As the wind switches around out of the east by morning, we may actually get a few snow showers to develop between Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

