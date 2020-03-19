Blizzard warning issued for northern El Paso County Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for northern El Paso County and northeastern Colorado Thursday.
Travel over the Palmer Divide, which includes Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver, is not recommended Thursday.
Things will change really fast during the morning in the Pikes Peak region as rain and snow quickly develop.
Snow will keep to our higher elevations in the morning, with some rain showers lower down.
Across the Pikes Peak region, we will see a change over to all snow as the cold air pushes in this afternoon. Travel will be most impacted throughout the Pikes Peak region and our local mountains. We’ll see the snow come in bursts along with strong wind gusts into the 50s. This will create blowing snow and blizzard conditions for some.
Tonight, snow continues over the Palmer Divide, Teller County and the mountains southwest of Pueblo. It’ll stay quite windy out of the north through midnight and then begin to calm down some. As the wind switches around out of the east by morning, we may actually get a few snow showers to develop between Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
