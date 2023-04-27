(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Things change fast as a cold front blasts south across the plains. It will move into the Pikes Peak Region between 7:30 and 8:30 pm. Gusts out of the north between 30 and 50 mph will signal the arrival of the front. It should be in New Mexico by midnight.

Behind the front expect perhaps a thunderstorm, but certainly rain and snow. This storm is windier AND colder than the last storm that went through – I expect it to bring higher impacts for travelers.

In the Pikes Peak Region travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly between 8 and 10 pm, especially north and west of downtown Colorado Springs. Snow squalls may combine with the wind to drop visibility to near zero under bursts of snow that may accumulate up to 2″ per hour late this evening. The snow will develop south of Pueblo quickly between 11 pm and 1 am and snow bursts up to 2″ per hour will combine with the wind to make travel challenging on I25 south of Colorado City and through the Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains.

In addition, the wind with this storm and the slightly colder temperatures compared to our storm earlier in the week makes a flash freeze possible early Friday. So, even after the intensity of the snow decreases lingering winter travel issues may greet the higher terrain of the Pikes Peak Region early Friday. Snow will quickly decrease mid-morning over southern areas too.