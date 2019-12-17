Bitterly cold start to Tuesday in southern Colorado

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monday’s snow has turned to ice as the Pikes Peak region wakes up to temperatures in the single digits Tuesday morning.

Drivers headed out early Tuesday morning should be prepared for icy roads, as the snow that partially melted Monday has re-frozen. Allow extra time and take it slow on your commute.

A live look at Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs:

Two school districts are on a delayed start Tuesday morning, but most area schools, military posts, and businesses are operating on a normal schedule.

Temperatures will warm up throughout the day.