(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The arctic blast that has consumed the Eastern Plains this weekend will forge on for at least another couple of days. The shallow airmass first invaded Southern Colorado back on Friday night, oozing into our region from the north. The frigid-cold air backed its way into the Front Range and was met by a 14,000-foot barrier that wouldn’t let it push any farther west.

Notice how the lower elevations were significantly colder than the higher terrain this morning. The cold air nestled at the base of the mountains brought record-breaking lows to a few different spots. More reports will be coming in so this article will be updated if any other places saw record-breaking temperatures.

Record Broken:

Colorado Springs, record low of -8 degrees Sunday morning

Sunday morning Canon City, record low of -5 degrees Sunday morning

Sunday morning Walsenburg, record low -6 degrees Sunday morning

The Colorado Springs record beat out the previous record low temperature of -6 degrees which can be traced back all the way to 1917. Over 100 years ago. With that being said, -6 degrees was also recorded in the years 1930 and 1997 on January 14.

On top of the frigidly cold temperatures Sunday morning, the wind chills were even colder. At the time of the record-breaking low, Colorado Springs measured an icy -24 degrees wind chill!