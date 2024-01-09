Arctic air will spread south over the Great Plains of the United States later this week and move into Colorado for the weekend. There are a couple things to know about arctic airmasses:
- Arctic air masses back in from the northeast
- Very small transition area means large temperature differences over a small area
- Arctic air is shallow and can’t often push up over mountain passes into the mountain valleys
- Mountain areas typically end up warmer than the plains
- They can occasionally bring a brief round of flurries as they arrive
- They are tough to completely scour our of the eastern plains and usually take an extra day from what computer models show