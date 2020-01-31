An icy start, but sunshine and warmth for the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Early risers should be prepared for slick and icy roads Friday morning in the Pikes Peak region.

CDOT reports icy spots along Interstate 25 from south Denver to the New Mexico border. Roads within Colorado Springs are also icy.

Two private and charter schools are on a delayed start Friday, but all area school districts are operating on a normal schedule.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours at a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

No fatalities or injuries.

No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.

All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.

No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

A warming trend begins Friday with highs in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine is expected along with the warmth, and the roads will clean up in a big way. Expect noticeable breezes as the warmer air moves in.

>> Forecast from FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister