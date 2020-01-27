Afternoon snow bursts may be intense for some

A weather system moving across Colorado on Monday will cause snow to move off of the mountain across the I-25 corridor and out onto the eastern plains for the afternoon and first part of the evening.

The approaching wave will do a couple things as it moves across the state on Monday. It brings moisture, lift and instability that will be moving overhead during the evening commute.

An approaching wave (called a shortwave trough) will move across Colorado on Monday.

Think thunderstorms in the summertime in terms of coverage and intensity. Not everyone will get the heaviest showers and the most intense burst or two could put down a quick couple inches of snow. These bursts often reduce visibility to near zero and can cause additional issues for drivers.

Showers will spread from NW to SE through the afternoon and early evening before ending from NW to SE across the area later in the evening.

Showers may begin as rain for some areas, but colder air will be dragged down toward the surface with precipitation and that will help to cool temperatures enough to allow rain to change over to snow both underneath the heaviest showers or if it rains long enough. As a generality, expect temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s in advance of showers with numbers dropping into the lower 30s for the remainder of the day.

Timing isn’t going to be great for the evening commute, moving across the Pikes Peak Region as students are getting out of school.