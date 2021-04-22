Active spring breaks 8 month-long streak on Drought Monitor

It’s that time of the year where many are hoping for warmer afternoons, sunshine and are ready to get back outdoors after the winter! The recent cooler and active days may have put a damper on outdoor plans but they’ve been a welcomed sight for drought improvement.

Let’s compare the most recent Drought Monitor to the week prior:

April 13th to April 20th Drought Monitor.

While there haven’t been huge changes, there have been some notable ones in the last week. A portion of Colorado is now completely off the Drought Monitor scale. While about 10% of the state is classified as Abnormally Dry, this is technically a drought free category, this classification means the area is still at risk of slipping back into drought. As of the latest update, just over 1% of the state is off the scale. This breaks an 8 month-long streak where 100% of Colorado was classified as Abnormally Dry or higher on the drought monitor. We also saw small decreases in the D0-D2 categories on the Drought Monitor in the last week but unfortunately no change to our most severe levels D3-D4.

While the outlook for the spring as a whole heading into summer looks drier than normal, the moisture we do get can still help to chip away at the drought as we have seen in the past week. We’ll likely see continued improvement, but at a slower pace than we saw at the start of the season.