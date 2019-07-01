A stormy June and here comes the monsoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a snowy winter and wet spring over the Centennial state, the weather continued to be active in June. We take a look at moisture recorded in Colorado Springs and Pueblo so far in 2019 as we head into one of the wettest periods of the year, on average.

The data below was reported from the rain gauge at Colorado Springs airport. Although this is the official report for the National Weather Service, the rain gauge at the airport is only one spot on Colorado. Therefore it is not completely accurate to all the rain that was seen all over the Colorado Springs metro area. June 5 had the heaviest rain at the airport, when .71 inches was measured from a strong thunderstorm. June 18 was second for the month, with .36″ of charted rain.

Two thirds of the June days experienced heavy rain or traces of rain.

Pueblo was hit with mass amounts of rain on a few days. June 17 was the wettest day, when 1.67 inches of water was measured. Some of the wet weather was interrupted with very hot days in Pueblo too. Total rain for the month ended up nearly an inch (.89″) more than the average amount of rain for June. Pueblo is also .73″ above average for the year. The average yearly rainfall through June in Pueblo is 5.85″, and we’ve recorded 6.85″ so far in 2019.

Pueblo also received quite a bit of rain in June. However, the sunny days balanced out the weather with very hot and dry temperatures.

Looking forward to the next month foresees the monsoon beginning in the back half of July. The seasonal reversal of winds brings moisture up from old Mexico into the desert southwest. This is expected to mix with a series of Canadian cold fronts dropping into the central plains to produce above-average moisture for the seventh month of the year from eastern and northern Colorado into Kansas, Nebraska and other parts of the Great Plains. It’s also possible that areas in the Great Lakes see above-average precipitation too.

The July precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Areas in green represent areas that are more likely than not to be above average. Brown areas represent locations that are more likely than not to see below average precipitation. www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

Along with the stormier than normal weather, the increase in clouds is likely to produce temperatures cooler than average for the same areas. While there will certainly be some dry days mixed in once the monsoon develops, the days where cold fronts move in from the north are the days that are most likely to have the greatest coverage of storms.

The July temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Areas in blue represent areas that are more likely than not to be below average for temperature. Orange areas represent locations that are more likely than not to experience above average temps. www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

The monsoon typically lasts into the early part of September before quickly coming to an end. This is something we’ll keep an eye on as we head through the two wettest months of the year in Colorado.