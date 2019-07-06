A hail of a day for Pikes Peak Region

Weather
Storms on July 5th brought plenty of hail, large and small, to El Paso County.

  • Hail up to 1″ in Falcon/Peyton. (photo: Tyler Lance)
  • 2″ hail in Cordera Neighborhood of Briargate. (photo:
  • Some .5″ hail in the Research area of Colorado Springs. (pic: Justin Mendoza)
  • Nickle size hail reported in Widefield.
  • Small hail in the Pikes Peak Region. (Shannon Bashor)
  • Pea size hail in Briargate. (pic: Antoinette Sampson)
  • Small hail at Woodmen and Academy. (pic: Sheena Blue)
Hail in Security Widefield. (video: Michelle Martinez)

