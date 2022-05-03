CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — On May 3, 1981, nine golfers were struck by lightning at South Suburban Golf Course.

Miraculously, the National Weather Service said none of the golfers were seriously injured.

The NWS said that on average, about 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground in our state.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer says there are several signs of being in a building electric field and at risk of being struck by lightning, including feeling raised hair and hearing a buzzing noise.

In order to maximize your chances of surviving a nearby lightning strike, you need to stand in “lightning position” until the storm passes, according to the NWS:

Keep away from anything metal that could be a conductor for electricity

Crouch down, like a baseball catcher

Stand on the balls of your feet only, with your heels lifted off the ground

Make sure your elevated heels are touching each other. In the event of a strike, electricity will travel in one foot and out the other, instead of throughout your body

Cover your ears and close your eyes to protect from the loud clap of thunder and bright flash of light

Stay in the lightning position until you no longer feel threatened by lightning

Tomer says the follow put you at a higher risk for being struck by lightning:

Hiding under trees

Hiking above treeline increases your risk.

The NWS says that based on data since 1980, lightning causes 2 fatalities and 12 injuries per year in Colorado.

From 1959 to 2019, Colorado ranked 4th in the United States for lightning fatalities.

Lightning danger reaches a maximum during monsoon season in Colorado, which is during the afternoons in July and August.