COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services will donate $30 to a charity, and FOX21 will match that donation.

This month we are highlighting Homeward Pikes Peak, a full agency that provides supportive housing programs, hosts sober homes for men and women, and runs an in-house clinic for those in need.

HPP will open Bloom House, the only residential treatment center for pregnant and parenting women in El Paso County, in September.

The money HPP is receiving from this campaign, it says, will be used toward their general operating fund, which supports their entire organization.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit, click here to nominate them for future months.