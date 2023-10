(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 Storm Team Meteorologist Ryan Matoush took the Storm Squatch on the road to the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood to visit with Andy for Weather in Your Neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Once per week, the FOX21 Storm Team is taking our Storm Squatch on the road to Southern Colorado neighborhoods to deliver the weather forecast and be part of the fabric of our local communities.

From May through October, viewers will be given the chance to participate in a random drawing to host Weather in Your Neighborhood and LIVE weather segments. Food will be provided by Ozzie’s Smokehouse BBQ and you can enter to win, here.

All those interested in hosting need to do is enter to win at the link above and gather 10-15 friends and neighbors for a backyard weather party.