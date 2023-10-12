Trinidad sits on the Raton Mesa along the Colorado/New Mexico border. Higher terrain to the west and south of town and a large river valley to the north makes wind direction really important to the forecast, especially when it comes to rain and snow. A wind out of the north or east pushes “upslope” into the higher terrain, helping to lift the air and increasing the chance of clouds and rain or snow. A west or south wind comes off of the terrain, blowing toward lower elevations. This sinking of the air tends to dry things out and can increase fire danger.