Pre-holiday must haves on this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

Little Words Project: These trendy statement pieces created by Little Words Project are a hot item this year! While stylish, these handcrafted bracelets also hold messages of encouragement, love and hope to inspire self-love and kindness. These treasures are available at 1,000 stores nationwide and online,

DiscountGlasses.com: Quality glasses for everyone at affordable prices!

Blue light blocker glasses are a must have for at home learners. It can minimize headaches and eyestrain caused by extended screen time. If your little spends time in sun, don’t forget the glasses! They have quality glassware that will last while the kids have fun in the sun. This online optical retailer features top brands of eyewear at affordable prices for the entire family!

Kidskin: Give the gift of clear skin this christmas with kidskin’s acne or sensitive skin care line. Affordable and effective, these products are made with safe and effective ingredients like tea tree and salicylic acid to help prevent overdrying – especially during the dry, cold winter months. This skincare was designed for preteens and teens, but adults are loving it too. No parabens, no gluten, no fragrance, vegan and cruelty free. Prices start at $20 and they’re available on line and on Amazon.

Ollie belle: It’s time to say goodbye to unwanted blemishes! Ollie belle is unlike any other dot acne treatment on the market. Fda-registered and produced in the usa, ollie belle offer’s you medical grade care at an affordable price. Flexible, durable and ultra-thin, ollie belle’s acne and blemish barriers work with your everyday needs so you feel like your most confident and strong self!

