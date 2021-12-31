VEGASNYE: KÀ helps ring in 2022 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For 22 years the epic Cirque du Soleil show KÀ has been delighting audiences at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

KÀ describes the story as “the coming of age of a young man and a young woman through their encounters with love, conflict and the duality of KÀ, the fire that can unite or separate, destroy or illuminate.”

The show’s title, KÀ, is inspired by the ancient Egyptian belief in the “KÀ,” an invisible spiritual duplicate of the body that accompanies every human being throughout this life and into the next.