#VegasNYE act Mat Franco stops by Las Vegas Now to demonstrate tricks from his award winning-show, while shining light on a good cause

by: Nikki Bowers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Mat Franco, a Las Vegas Strip staple, entertains audiences at the Linq Hotel and Experience nightly, but he also works his magic by helping out the Animal Foundation. 

The magician is teaming up with Sunny 106.5 and PetSmart 

to host a pet supply drive benefitting The Animal Foundation through Sunday, Nov. 10.

Franco stopped by the Las Vegas Now Show to show talk about the fundraiser and show off his magical skills.

Nexstar Stations taking the KLAS-TV’s #VegasNYE show live on Dec. 31, 2019 – this is what you can expect to see.

