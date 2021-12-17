Las Vegas Monorail to operate 44 hours straight New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Monorail will be operating continuously for 44 hours straight as revelers ring in the new year.

It will operate from 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 through 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. The monorail will be the only motorized method of transportation available on the Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve.

The Las Vegas Monorail crosses over the Las Vegas Convention Center as viewed on January 4, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

“Just like Las Vegas’ world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Monorail’s nonstop service during the Strip’s closure is an annual tradition that we are excited to bring back this year… It’s our pleasure to provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective transit along the Strip during the destination’s most exciting weekend of the year,” said Ingrid Reisman, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

With proof of Nevada I.D, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. state users can get discounted $1 single-ride tickets in-person at customer service booths in all stations except the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Non-Nevada residents can purchase $5 single-ride tickets at both in-person customer service booths and online.

Unlimited ride passes are available beginning at $13 for 24 hours, two days, three days, and more. Visitors who will be staying through the weekend can save $3 on a 3-day unlimited pass by purchasing advance tickets now through Dec. 30.

Specially-priced tickets can be purchased at this link. Riders can also download tickets purchased online onto their phones.

COVID-19 and other safety protocols will remain in place on the monorail: