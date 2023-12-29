(LAS VEGAS) — On Friday morning, Dec. 29 FOX21 Morning News spoke with the hosts of “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024.” Michael Yo and Nikki Novak talked with FOX21’s Abbie Burke and Julie Baker about what folks can expect from the party of the year!

“We are already partying, we are ready for New Year’s Eve,” said Novak. “Las Vegas is the biggest party town in America… but we are not just going to countdown to the New Year here, we’ll be counting down the New Year in every single timezone.”

Yo and Novak will be broadcasting live from the Treasure Island Hotel in Las Vegas.

“It’s going to be insane, I am so excited,” said Yo. “We’re going to be on a pirate ship and there are going to be a lot of pirate puns.”

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard, and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities listed above can watch on any of the websites linked below or the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.

For more on how to watch be sure to visit https://www.8newsnow.com/community/vegas-nye/las-vegas-countdown-to-2024-how-to-watch-the-new-years-eve-extravaganza/.