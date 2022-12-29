(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From festive parties, confetti, midnight kisses, and toasts to the New Year, FOX21 News is the place to be for the New Year’s Eve Las Vegas countdown to 2023!

FOX21’s Morning Anchor, Craig Coffey, joined the hosts of the three-hour-plus live special, from the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fireworks over Las Vegas Strip. (Credit: Getty Images)

Comedian and actor, Michael Yo, and TV personality, Nikki Novak, will be counting down to the New Year in four different time zones, with exclusive VIP performances from Grammy greats and living legends.

“We’ll be up all night long on New Year’s Eve right here on this station,” said Yo. “We’re bringing the biggest party in the world to you.”

From throwbacks with Belinda Carlisle to county music superstar, Casey Donahue, the live special will also feature big Sirius XM stations like the Yächtley Crëw.

Those watching can bop to the event’s personal DJ all throughout the night along with dancers, acrobats, more musical guests, and even more surprises.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 06: A view of the fireworks at the “Night Two At Palms Casino Resort’s KAOS Dayclub & (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 06: A view of the fireworks at the “Night Two At Palms Casino Resort’s KAOS Dayclub & (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 06: A view of the fireworks at the “Night Two At Palms Casino Resort’s KAOS Dayclub & (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)

Fireworks over Las Vegas (Credit: Getty Images)

New Year’s Eve fireworks from the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas on Jan. 1, 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during an eight-minute-long pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci titled “America’s Party 2020” during a New Year’s Eve celebration on January 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. About 400,000 visitors gathered to watch more than 80,000 fireworks shoot from the rooftops of seven hotel-casinos to welcome the new year. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Fireworks in New York will kick off the countdown as Yo and Novak work their way across the country all the way to the West Coast for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas where audiences can expect to see one of the best fireworks shows in the world, according to Yo.

Fireworks will be shot from casinos all throughout Vegas to celebrate 2023 in an amazing spectacle, said Yo.

“We’re ready to throwdown with everybody and what we love about this show, it’s not like those other New Year’s shows where you just feel like you’re watching us,” states Yo. “We’re hanging out with you.”

Viewers from all across the country will have the chance to be part of the show by sending the hosts pictures or clips of their dance moves.

“We’re going to do some viral dances where you can get your dance on, so make sure you watch,” said Yo. “I’m going to put out some clips of it and then people can do the dance and then we’ll put them on the broadcast as well.”

Novak said the show is your VIP pass to partying with them during the second rendition of the live special at the Palms Casino and Resort.

“Palms is just like the party place… The second you walk in the Palms, it’s just got the energy…” states Novak. “Palms is sort of synonymous with Vegas, a good time.”

To countdown with FOX21 News, click on Vegas NYE, under the ‘Features’ tab for all the latest announcements. For a chance to be part of the show, tag FOX21 News and use #VegasNYE when posting pictures or dance clips.