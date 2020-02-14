Sweetheart Skate in Acacia Park for Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for a way to spice things up, or rather ice things up, for Valentine’s Day this year? Look no further because you can get a sweet deal on ice skating tickets at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

Talk about the perfect way to skate into someone’s heart! For just five dollars, you can lace up and have a special date night with your sweetheart.

The rink is downtown on Tejon Street so this is such a fun thing to do before, or even after, dinner.

You can also enter to win a date night giveaway at the ice skating rink between 4 and 6 p.m. on February 14th.

There are gift cards to restaurants downtown, tickets to local shows and giveaways from local shops around town. Whatever you win is sure to make your Valentine’s Day even sweeter!

Sweetheart skate in the park is presented by Academy Bank and runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also enter the date night giveaway online. Just take a photo in downtown Colorado Springs and post it on social media using #DowntownDateNight, #Downtown_CS and tag @Downtown_CS.