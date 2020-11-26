Shop and support local this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS – Shopping local this holiday season is more important than ever to help support our neighbors during this pandemic. You can even support local by getting your groceries from Bread and Butter Neighborhood Market rather than a chain store.

“They are local and whatever happens here comes back tenfold,” said Karen Walldorf, one shopper at Bread and Butter.

“This is somebody’s livelihood. This is someone’s family. So if you can devote your dollars to a business that is more than something with a big corporate name, it’s going to really mean a lot,” said Michael Tolooee.

There’s no better way to avoid the crowd of last minute shoppers than going to a local market, like Bread and Butter.

“The larger chains are really packed and it’s just a more laid back way of doing my shopping and they have some really great products here,” said Sheri Gibson.

Here you can pick local products that don’t just support this neighborhood market but also small business owners from across Colorado. Something people tell me is very important to them this holiday season.

“With the pandemic, all these small businesses are the ones that are going to suffer. And I want to be a part of change in our community,” said another shopper Courtney Woodward.

The owner says they’ve been busy in the days leading up to Thanksgiving; however, customers say they feel much safer shopping here than at a big box store. Plus shoppers said they want to show support to local business owners.

Bread and Butter in Colorado Springs is open on Thanksgiving from 7am to noon. They’re also part of shop small business Saturday.