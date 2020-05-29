Rafting season gets flowing in Colorado

CANON CITY, Colo. — A healthy winter snowpack has set Colorado up for perfect rafting conditions. After a slow start to the white water rafting season, Fremont County was approved to open recreational businesses on May 21st under strict guidelines from the state.

“Usually, May is kind of our spooling us season. We realize we’re just part of a much larger picture. But we have had a lot of people shifting dates and that has made us feel good that they’re still interested in coming,” said Andy Neinas.

Neinas is the Owner and Operator of Echo Canyon River Expeditions, which has been in Canon City for 35 years. They’re hoping a rocky start to the season will get flowing now that they have the green light to rent out rafts.

“White water rafting is absolutely fantastic right now,” Neinas said. “Flows are wonderful. We’re cruising at just over 1500 cubic feet per second here on the Arkansas today.”

It’s an adventure river runners have been waiting for. Spring snowmelt has been in full swing all month but people can finally take advantage of it.

“It’s my first time so I’m pretty excited,” said LeeAnne, one of the white water rafters on Thursday.

“She’s looking forward to staying in the boat. I’m looking forward to some cold splashes,” said Donald Perkins.

Echo Canyon is strict with cleaning practices and following state guidelines to make sure all customers feel safe but still have access to rentals.

“Everything from how we’re checking in guests, cleaning equipment, transportation and, of course, the on river experience itself,” said Neinas.

While river floating companies are navigating these new safety procedures, at the end of the day, they say they’re just happy to be back open for business during peak rafting season. Neinas says no one does it better than Colorado!

“We’re very happy things are opening back up. Still being as cautious as we can though. After being couped up for so long it’s nice to get out, get some fresh air and be able to see other people,” said LeeAnne and Donald before launching off on their adventure down the Arkansas River.