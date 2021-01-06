Protecting the Paint Mines: New project makes upgrades to the park

CALHAN, Colo. — Paint Mines Interpretive Park is a hidden gem in southern Colorado and it’s getting some needed improvements thanks to an El Paso County Parks Project.

“It’s got the beautiful formations,” a regular said at the park. “It’s got the rainbow rocks so it’s really fascinating to see and it’s really close to us. The trails do need a lot of improvements cause it’s hard to stay on the trails with the rain and wind damage.”

Improvements include giving visitors a clear path to explore through better signage at Paint Mines Park and resurfacing worn out trails.

“They’ve become severely eroded and you can’t really tell where the trail is. So we’re adding the limestone surfacing back, along with culverts and doing some ditching along the edges to keep water off the trail so it doesn’t erode more in the future,” said Greg Stachon, a Landscape Architect for El Paso County Parks.

Park rangers said one problem is people exploring off-trail. To curb that, part of the project will put up fencing around certain spots to make sure visitors are staying on the trails and not trampling over sensitive areas.

“It’s three rail posts and dowel fencing. So you can see through it. It’s not very high. The paint mine formations are not being fenced off. We’re just adding it in strategic locations to help direct traffic within the park,” said Stachon.

These upgrades are encouraging people to stay on trails rather than create new ones carved out by foot traffic.

“A social trail is a trail created by people that was not planned for. Trails that are too steep or not safe. We don’t want people just walking all over the place,” said Stachon.

With more people visiting the Paint Mines, there’s a need for more parking. And this project is adding 25 spots to the park’s entrance.

Improvements are expected to be complete by April 2021.

“It’s just a good place to hike and to think. It’s just really nice and pretty and I love coming here,” a park goer added.

“Our main goal is steward these formations so that they’re here in the future. 100, 200 or a thousand years from now,” said Stachon.