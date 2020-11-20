Operation Turkeys for Troops spreading holiday cheer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Operation Turkeys for Troops was spreading holiday cheer to military families on Thursday. The annual event aims to make sure every veteran and their family can gather around a Thanksgiving meal.

More than 2,000 turkeys are going to troops and their families thanks to the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. It’s just a small way to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

“It’s amazing to see this community come together to sacrifice for us. Because there’s one things that soldiers know about and that’s sacrifice,” said Maj. Darin Mitchell, Family Life Chaplain at Fort Carson.

Front Range troops from every military branch are getting a helping hand this holiday season.

“We have meals going to soldiers and airmen and marines and sailors. That’s guard, reserves, active duty as well,” said Paul Price, Director of Operations for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Each person is taking home a frozen turkey, bag filled with side dishes and a gift card to finish up their Thanksgiving shopping.

“I got unemployed about a month ago so this really helps us out and helps us still have a family gathering even though limited,” said Michael Brelington, a local Army Veteran. “It brings the children that are in the state together. We can help them at the same time.”

For those that give so much for our country, their Thanksgiving meal is one less stress thanks to this annual event.

“Absolute gratitude. These people are humbled by the fact that others will go out of their way to provide them with a moment of happiness to take care of their families,” said Price.

“I would just like to say to the greater Colorado Springs area from Fort Carson itself, thank you for supporting us as you have through all these years. It’s going to be an amazing holiday season,” said Maj. Mitchell.