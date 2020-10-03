New open spaces in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will soon be looking for community feedback on what people would like to see a new open space be used for.

“Green space is really important and at the end of the day it’s all about the quality of life and green space provides us a lot more quality of life. It’s awesome,” said Greg Milford.

Not to mention the quantity of lang. The parcels total 315-acres of open space on the west side of the cedar heights and oak valley ranch neighborhoods.

“We all have a lot more social distancing space so it’s always great,” said Milford.

“A lot of other cities are probably jealous of our position because we have been able to acquire such a big piece of property,” said Britt Haley, TOPS Program Manager. “It isn’t very common to find 300 plus acres to purchase at one time.”

Haley adds this has been years in the making. The land was identified in the 2014 Park System Master Plan as candidate properties to add to the city’s open space system.

“Not only because of their wildfire and conservation values, which are amazing, but also because of the connectivity, the trails, the opportunities to recreate,” said Haley.

It’s a lot of ground to cover, so the question is what’s to come of all this land? Park officials tell FOX21 News they’re looking into adding trail access to Pike National Forest’s Waldo Canyon area.

The city will be looking for public input on what they’d like to see in these open spaces. Since they’re two separate open spaces, the city will be making a master plan for each area.

“One is 152-acres that is front of the Pike View Quarry. The other property is 163-acres and that’s at the Black Canyon Quarry,” said Haley.

“Thinking about the green space and having that be part of the importance of building quality of life is what it’s all about here,” said Milford.