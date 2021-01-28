New groomed skiing trails at Mueller State Park

DIVIDE, Colo. — Slopegoers, rejoice! There’s an option to strap into your skis here in the Pikes Peak Region. Mueller State Park in Divide is now grooming two trails in the park for cross-country skiing.

The first trail is an easy one-mile loop starting from Grouse Mountain Campground. The other is a more challenging 2-mile loop that kicks off from Stoner Mill Trail.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be clearing the trails and offering a fun outdoor option. The new trails will be groomed twice a week, sometimes more depending on snow.

CPW said when conditions and snowpack allow they will create “classic ski tracks” along the two trail loops. Signs at the start of the trials remind everyone using it to follow ski and hiking etiquette.

Outside of the two groomed trails, you can cross-country ski, snowshoe and hike anywhere in the park.

A day pass at Mueller State Park costs $9. Day hours are 5AM – 10PM and the park is open year round. You can also buy a Colorado State Park Pass.